CSFB Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to “Outperform”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by research analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

NYSE SEAS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,253. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

