CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $14.21. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 161,607 shares.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0669 dividend. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

