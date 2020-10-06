CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. CTD shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 60,434 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,504,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $240,793.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,231,101 shares of company stock worth $525,493. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

