Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.75 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005016 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $41.46 million and approximately $41.75 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.61 or 0.04789607 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,341,264,257 coins and its circulating supply is 77,530,334 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

