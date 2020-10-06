cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,964.79 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $59.65 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,964.79 or 0.55666911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00261223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01534373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00163130 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

