CyberMiles Market Cap Hits $7.42 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $581,097.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00446441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.19 or 1.00075048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00028991 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

