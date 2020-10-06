Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $48.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $104,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,374. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 17.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 727,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.