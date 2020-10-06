Cytokinetics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,678 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,080% compared to the average daily volume of 1,159 call options.

Shares of CYTK opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $349,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,374 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 606,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 576,349 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $3,614,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

