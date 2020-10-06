DAD (DAD) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002035 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $29.35 million and $808,286.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.33 or 0.04800827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032685 BTC.

DAD (DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

