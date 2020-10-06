Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) (LON:DFIB) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) (LON:DFIB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $5.74. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 502,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 million and a PE ratio of 47.51.

About Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) (LON:DFIB)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.