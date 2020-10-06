Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Danaher were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.99. 11,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day moving average is $178.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $218.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

