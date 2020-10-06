DAPS Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SWFT, txbit.io, Bitbox and STEX. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $247,965.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.55 or 0.04918667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032433 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, STEX, txbit.io, Bitmart and SWFT. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

