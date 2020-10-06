Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.95

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.95 and last traded at $165.87, with a volume of 7923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 315,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,687,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

