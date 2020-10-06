Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.38

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 4388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.