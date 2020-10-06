DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.86

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and traded as high as $62.28. DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 29,887 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBSDY shares. Citigroup raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.