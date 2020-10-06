DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.84. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 13.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

