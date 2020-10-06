Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $205,412.31

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $205,412.31 and approximately $5,227.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

