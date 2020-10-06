Denarius (D) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $857,228.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,402,238 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

