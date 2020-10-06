Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.65. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 40,700 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber purchased 47,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,941.45. Also, major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 72,500 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $42,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 209,794 shares of company stock valued at $127,596. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

