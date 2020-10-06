Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $373.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 185.8% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $131,686.75 and approximately $373.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

