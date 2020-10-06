Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) shares traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 1,195,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 917% from the average session volume of 117,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55.

Get Diagnos alerts:

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,413 shares in the company, valued at C$19,454.45.

About Diagnos (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Diagnos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diagnos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.