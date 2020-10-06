DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Shares Up 0.2%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $26.73. 10,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiamondPeak stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) by 165.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in DiamondPeak were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. operates as a blank check company that offers merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization services to businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

