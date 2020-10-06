Digital Fantasy Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.34 or 0.04915560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

