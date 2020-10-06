DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0102 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $434,919.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00616489 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005547 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.02665391 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,262,008 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.