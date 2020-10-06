Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX) traded up 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.08). 366,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 142,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.86.

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Digitalbox Company Profile (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

