Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.50. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 218,939 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 728.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

