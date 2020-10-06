Dock Market Capitalization Reaches $6.75 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 39% lower against the dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $32.50 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00265366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00085243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.01509742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00158101 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

