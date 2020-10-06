Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103.98 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Robinhood, CoinEgg and BX Thailand. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $329.75 million and approximately $103.98 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00429324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002741 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,563,220,951 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Exrates, C-Patex, Bitbns, Coindeal, BX Thailand, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, Coinsquare, Ovis, BCEX, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Bit-Z, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Bits Blockchain, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Robinhood, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, Tripe Dice Exchange, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bitsane, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Coinbe, CoinEx, Gate.io, Koineks, Bleutrade, Cryptomate, Tidex, BTC Trade UA, cfinex, Mercatox, Graviex, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, C-CEX, YoBit, BiteBTC, QBTC, FreiExchange, Livecoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

