Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

TSE:DOL opened at C$51.96 on Tuesday. Dollarama Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.23.

Get Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.89.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total value of C$457,129.98. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total transaction of C$3,843,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,354 shares of company stock worth $4,493,990.

About Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.