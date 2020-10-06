Domino’s Pizza Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 12,726 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 5,302 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $430.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

