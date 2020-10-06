Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday.

DCI stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $1,634,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

