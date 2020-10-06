Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $1,178.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00265366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00085243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.01509742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00158101 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

