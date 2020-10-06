DREP (DREP) Price Up 2.2% This Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One DREP token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00263991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01499713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00157861 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.