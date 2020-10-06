Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.