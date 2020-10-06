DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DUFRY AG/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of DUFRY AG/ADR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869. DUFRY AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

DUFRY AG/ADR Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

