Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.29

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $4.38 million and $6,605.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,719.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.95 or 0.03236675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.02049330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00428862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.01039178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00607488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00047816 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,118,443 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

