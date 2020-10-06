Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.19

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001729 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $69,606.84 and $31,753.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00082705 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000297 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021220 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008173 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 796,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,394 tokens. Dynamite's official website is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

