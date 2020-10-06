E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Stock Price Down 10.8%

E3 Metals Corp (CVE:ETMC) dropped 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 105,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 52,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 million and a PE ratio of -8.67.

E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, develops mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 76 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 593,165 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

