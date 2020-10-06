easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Davy Research upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.57. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

