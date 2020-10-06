eBoost (EBST) Price Down 4.8% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $81,376.56 and approximately $17.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

