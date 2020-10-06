ECC Capital (OTCMKTS:ECRO) versus Four Corners Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FCPT) Head-To-Head Contrast

ECC Capital (OTCMKTS:ECRO) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECC Capital and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECC Capital N/A N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust 45.60% 10.69% 5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECC Capital and Four Corners Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECC Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 12.24 $72.62 million $1.39 20.06

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ECC Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ECC Capital and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Corners Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.91%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than ECC Capital.

Volatility & Risk

ECC Capital has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats ECC Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECC Capital

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. ECC Capital Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Corona Del Mar, California.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

