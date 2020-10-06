Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.38. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 4,515 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $5.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th.

In other Echelon Financial news, Director Andrew Dennis Martin Pastor sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.60, for a total transaction of C$61,406.40. Also, Director Serge Lavoie sold 53,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total transaction of C$328,353.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($172,228.61). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,747 shares of company stock worth $573,960.

Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

