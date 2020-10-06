Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.63. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 87.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.