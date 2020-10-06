Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $684,176.39 and $563.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.55 or 0.04918667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032433 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

