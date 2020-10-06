Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPC opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

