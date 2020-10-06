Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $298.00

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 296.44 ($3.87), with a volume of 64667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $995.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 246.11.

In other news, insider Caroline Roxburgh acquired 923 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc (EWI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £2,473.64 ($3,232.25).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc (EWI.L) Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

