Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.65. Egdon Resources shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,425,367 shares trading hands.

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

