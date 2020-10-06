eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,625 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.39% of eHealth worth $161,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in eHealth by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

