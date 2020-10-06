Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESTC. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,718.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $832,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,738,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,742 shares of company stock worth $111,977,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Elastic by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.