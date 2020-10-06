Electroneum Market Cap Achieves $53.53 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $53.53 million and $751,554.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Cryptomate. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,197,505,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

